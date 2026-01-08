Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Federal Push to Ban DC Traffic Cameras

The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a ban on traffic safety cameras in Washington, D.C.

Published on January 8, 2026

A new federal proposal could significantly change how traffic laws are enforced in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of Transportation has submitted a plan to the White House Office of Management and Budget that would ban automated traffic enforcement cameras throughout the District.

If approved, the proposal would outlaw speed cameras, red-light cameras, and stop-sign cameras as part of an upcoming surface transportation bill Congress hopes to pass later this year. Automated traffic cameras have been part of DC’s enforcement strategy since 1999, beginning with red-light cameras before expanding citywide. Today, the District reportedly operates more than 450 active cameras aimed at improving road safety.

DC leaders and safety advocates are already pushing back. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement opposing the proposal, arguing that removing traffic cameras would put residents at risk and undermine the District’s ability to govern its own streets. She emphasized that local officials—not federal agencies—should have control over traffic safety decisions that directly affect DC communities.

The proposal has sparked debate among residents, some of whom welcome fewer traffic tickets, while others acknowledge the role cameras play in slowing drivers down and preventing accidents. As discussions continue at the federal level, DC officials say they plan to keep fighting the measure.

