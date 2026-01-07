Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 7, 2025
Sybil Wilkes delivers the latest on “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. From changes in childhood vaccine guidelines to a wide-open governor’s race in Minnesota and crucial tax deadlines for business owners, here’s a breakdown of today’s essential headlines.
January 6, 2021 Attack on the Capitol
Five years after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the event remains a deeply divisive issue in American politics. The nation still struggles to find common ground on how to remember that day, with no official memorial or shared historical account established. A planned plaque to honor the officers who defended the Capitol has yet to be installed, highlighting the ongoing political disagreements. As the anniversary was marked, former President Trump addressed House Republicans, placing blame on the rioters for the violence. This statement underscores the persistent national divide over the incident and its meaning for the country’s future, leaving many to wonder how the nation can move forward without a unified understanding of its own recent history.
The One-Year Anniversary of the Palisades and Eton Fires
In Los Angeles County, communities are still rebuilding one year after the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. The fires, which ignited within hours of each other on January 7, 2025, destroyed thousands of homes and tragically claimed lives. The Palisades fire, fanned by extreme Santa Ana winds that gusted up to 90 mph, grew from a small blaze into a massive wildfire in mere minutes. Later that day, the Eaton fire also spread rapidly, compounding the disaster. The recovery process has been long and arduous for residents, serving as a powerful reminder of the increasing threat of wildfires fueled by severe weather and dry conditions, and the resilience of the communities determined to rebuild.
Gasoline Predictions
There may be some welcome news for your wallet in the near future. GasBuddy’s latest forecast predicts that the national average price for a gallon of gas could hover around $3 in 2026, potentially marking the lowest annual average since 2020. The fuel price outlook suggests an average of $2.97 per gallon, a decrease from the 2025 average of $3.10. This anticipated drop is credited to improving global economic conditions following the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, experts caution that prices will likely still see fluctuations due to factors like seasonal demand, refinery maintenance, potential hurricanes, and other geopolitical events. While the overall trend looks positive, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on these variables.
Stay locked in, stay vocal, and as Sybil says: “Be informed, be empowered.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 7, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com