2026 Go-Go Awards: See the Full Winners List

At the Lincoln Theatre, the 2026 Go-Go Awards celebrated 50 years of D.C.’s sound, with Scooby DaGodSon winning Artist of the Year, Junkyard Band honored, and Major League recognized.

Published on January 8, 2026

Historic Anacostia: Go-Go Museum and Cafe

D.C. Celebrates 50 Years of Go-Go at the 2026 Go-Go Awards Washington, D.C.’s signature sound took center stage at the 2026 Go-Go Awards, as the city celebrated 50 years of go-go music at the historic Lincoln Theatre. The annual ceremony honored the artists, bands, and culture shapers who continue to preserve and evolve the genre that remains the heartbeat of the District.

From legendary bands to rising stars, the night highlighted excellence across performance, musicianship, production, and community impact. Scooby DaGodSon was one of the evening’s biggest winners, earning multiple honors that underscored his influence on today’s go-go sound. Longstanding staples like Junkyard Band, Rare Essence, and Backyard Band were also recognized, alongside newer groups helping carry the culture forward.

As go-go reaches its 50-year milestone, the awards served as both a tribute to the genre’s roots and a celebration of its future—affirming its lasting role in shaping D.C.’s cultural identity.

2026 Go-Go Awards Winners

Artist of the Year: Scooby DaGodSon 

Bands Outside of the DMV: X.O. Band (Atlanta) 

Bass Guitar: Mike “Funky Ned” Neal, Push Play 

Bounce Beat Go-Go Band of the Year: New Impressionz 

Breakout Band of the Year: Major League 

Congo Player: Smoke, Rare Essence 

Dancer: Go-Go Seco 

DJ: DJ Dirty Rico 

Drummer: Buggy the General, Backyard Band 

Engineer/Soundman: Gregory Burton 

Female Singer: Pam Ward, Push Play 

Go-Go Podcast: Sirius Vybe 

Gospel Go-Go Band: Tru Worshiperz 

Horn/Bass Player: Greg Boyer, Chuck Brown Band

Keyboard Player: Sweet Cherie, Be’la Dona Lead 

Guitar: Mel “Guitarboi” Chung, NEG/Front Porch 

Lead Talker: Anwan “Big G” Glover, Backyard Band 

Male Singer: Scooby DaGodSon 

Manager: Moe Shorter, Junkyard Band

Producer: Chris Wright 

Promoter: Tricky Inc. Second Mic: Killa Cal, Rare Essence 

Song of the Year: Scooby DaGodSon — “RLd (Rhythm Like Dis)” 

Sound Company: No Limit Staging 

Timbale Player: Kirky 

Traditional Band of the Year: Junkyard Band 

Venue of the Year: Fast Eddies

