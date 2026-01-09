REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Denied Pardon, Fetty WAP Released, Bruno Mars Tour

✕

In the latest entertainment updates, Diddy will not be receiving a pardon from former President Donald Trump. In a recent sit-down with The New York Times, Trump confirmed he is not considering Combs’ request for clemency. Diddy’s name had been included on a list of high-profile individuals still behind bars, but fans will have to wait for other developments regarding his legal situation.

Meanwhile, Fetty WAP is officially a free man. The rapper was released from a Minnesota federal prison after serving nearly three years on drug-related charges, coming home 11 months ahead of his original sentence. In a statement, Fetty WAP thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support and pledged to move forward with purpose, focusing on making a meaningful impact in his community.Fans of live music also have reason to celebrate. Bruno Mars announced his highly anticipated stadium tour, featuring Victoria Monet, Anderson .Paak, Ray, and Leon Thomas. The tour kicks off on May 2 at Northwest Stadium, offering fans a night of hits and unforgettable performances. Tickets are available through official outlets, and fans are encouraged to plan ahead as demand is expected to be high.From legal updates to early prison releases and major tour announcements, the latest entertainment news continues to keep fans talking. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage.