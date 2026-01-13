Thanks, Trap Celina! Cardi Calmly Reacts To Celina Powell’s Leaked Recording Of Offset Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Stefon Diggs—’I’m Actually Thankful’

Source:

Cardi B is calmly reacting to THAT leaked recording of her estranged husband allegedly threatening to shoot her new boo “in the knee” seemingly to derail his Patriots-playing career.

Her comments come just one month after a suspicious video of her estranged husband, Offset, sprawled out in bed with infamous Instagram model Celina Powell, went viral and sent social media into detective mode. It also comes on the heels of a new video leaked by Powell in which Offset threatened to shoot the rapper’s baby daddy in the “knee.”

During an X Spaces session on January 12, Cardi made it clear that fans waiting for a fiery response to the drama shouldn’t hold their breath. Instead, she revealed that the viral clips actually gave her something unexpected: clarity.

“A lot of people been waiting for some type of response. Actually, no. It’s the total opposite. I’m actually thankful for certain information. I’ve been expressing to people behind the scenes that somebody is using different people as a mouthpiece to spread misinformation about me, about my relationship, and various different platforms,” the mother of three said during the X Spaces session, according to a video shared by BardisMedia on Jan. 12.

Cardi B claimed she was “getting harassed” by someone who was determined to spread lies about her career and personal life.

The “Up” hitmaker went on to allege that she had been “getting harassed” by someone for “a very long time,” claiming the “obsessed” individual was determined to tear her down. Still, Cardi told fans she refused to let the chaos distract her from what really mattered: her career and her upcoming tour.

“A lot of crazy, weird things has been happening behind the scenes, just like sometimes, like I even have nightmares, because when somebody is this obsessed with you and wants to ruin you, you don’t know what they want from you—not caring about them, not bothering them, and they still bothering you. It freaks you out,” the Bronx native admitted before pivoting to business.

“Let’s talk about my tour. Things are turning out beautifully, and I want my fans to not ever get discouraged. Because this is what motherf–ers do. They try to plant a seed, hoping that it grow to discourage people to not like my music, not want to buy things for my tour, but everything is coming out great, and I don’t know how many times they’re gonna be tired of having egg in ya’ll f—ing face.”

Celina Powell said the NSFW video with Offset was made as collateral for the money he allegedly owed her. She also shared video of him threatening to shoot Stefon Diggs in the “knee.”

Naturally, Cardi B’s comments reignited conversation online, especially given the timing. As previously reported, on Dec. 2, 2025, Celina Powell, known for her headline-grabbing antics, posted a video of herself in bed with Offset. The clip showed the rapper fast asleep as Powell repeatedly zoomed in on his face, seemingly determined to document her suspicious rendezvous with the hitmaker. Offset, however, appeared fast asleep and completely unaware of the recording.

In the caption, Powell hinted that more had gone on than just napping.

“Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol Offset you sleepy boy,” she wrote.

Then, in January, Powell escalated matters with another explosive claim involving the former Migos rapper. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, she alleged that Offset had threatened to shoot Cardi B’s boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, and that he refused to repay a $15,000 sum she said he owed her.

“If ANYTHING happens to me, OFFSET did it!” Powell wrote, according to a Jan. 10 post shared by The Shade Room. “Tired of this grown man threatening me almost every day and got me living in fear cuz he owes me $15K+ I tried to get my money back for weeks, and all I’ve gotten is threats…”

The InstaBaddie also shared a video that captured Offset on a FaceTime call with her, threatening to “beat,” “strip,” and shoot Diggs in the “knee.”

Powell later expanded on those allegations during an appearance on the 2 Girls From Mars podcast earlier this month. Speaking with host Milian Millie, she detailed what she described as a three-week whirlwind involving Offset, which allegedly ended with him owing her $15,000. She claimed the rapper, amid his divorce from Cardi B, was financially struggling and emotionally spiraling, even referencing a video of him allegedly ranting about wanting to shoot Stefon Diggs.

According to Powell, she agreed to meet Offset at a casino with hundreds of dollars taken from her safe, money she says totaled $15,000, but never got it back. The controversial bed video, she claimed, was posted as collateral after she was left unpaid.

So, what exactly is going on here? We’re still trying to piece it all together. Thoughts?

