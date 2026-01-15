Pinkies Up To The Pretty In Pink Sisters Rocking 20 Pearls — Celebrating Founders Day With 21 Of The Fiercest Ladies Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Happy Founder’s Day, AKAs! Pinkies Up To The Pretty In Pink Sisters
Today is an oh so pretty day and it has been that way since January 15, 1908, when Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded on the campus of Howard University and established a foundation that boasts 118 years of Black sisterhood/womanhood. Under the leadership of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, Alpha Kappa Alpha was built on leadership, sisterhood, and service—during a time when Black women were rarely afforded safety, visibility, education, or opportunity. These women decided not to silently keep it cute. Instead, they made it pretty!
The 20 pearls AKAs wear are not just a symbol of style—they are legacy and a representation of the women who created the first Black Greek-letter sorority, AKA. Each pearl is a symbol of unity, strength, and the commitment to serve all mankind. And over the years, the women who have energized this legacy have also changed the world. Oh, and the roster is stacked with women who are pretty and full of purpose.
From the White House to Hollywood, Alpha Kappa Alpha women continue to shape culture, policy, and possibility. From the former Vice President Kamala Harris—a woman who stands as a living testament to AKA’s commitment to leadership and public service, to cultural and literary icon, Maya Angelou, who healed generations through her life experiences, to civil rights leader, Coretta Scott King. And then there are greats like Emmy-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, music legend Gladys Knight, and journalist and cultural truth-teller Robin Roberts.
But AKA excellence does not stop at celebrity. It lives in classrooms, courtrooms, hospitals, boardrooms, and community centers. It is the guidance counselor advising the next generation. The college student juggling books and community service. The everyday woman doing extraordinary work—quietly, consistently, and with intention. The women listed below are not afraid to lead by example.
1. Danielle Houston
AKA business is a very serious matter. These women were the phirst, and they built a legacy, not a trend. What they started continues to shape, elevate, and empower Black women and girls 118 years later. History, purpose, and excellence in motion, that is what this is.
2. Danielle Canada
Alpha women stay in the mix; they always have motion. They are natural connectors, certified social butterflies, and always where the pretty positive energy is. Period.
3. Krystal Garner
No pump faking! The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha move with legacy, lead with purpose, and show up as their authentic selves. Always have. Always will.
4. Zara Williams
Legacy…Mother. Daughter. Sorors. Built across generations, carried with intention, and protected with pride.
5. Karri Bryant
Forever eager to empower the next generation of AKAs to lead and continue the work.
6. Dr. Jackie Walters
The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha understand that being seen isn’t about beauty; it is about brilliance, purpose, and impact.
7. Vikita Eason
Listen, whoever coined the phrase “pretty in pink” definitely had the K’s in mind. The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha are true fashionistas—wearing pink and green unapologetically, with style, confidence, and legacy in every step.
8. Kyshia Brooks
There is something sacred about the mother-daughter legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha women. Pink and green isn’t just worn; it is taught, modeled, and handed down with love. That is legacy. That is AKA.
9. A’ja Wilson
Being an AKA is more than membership; it is inheritance. Values, service, excellence, and sisterhood are presented from one generation to the next.
10. Lauren Evette
Choices! For Alpha women, the options were many, but the answer was always one. Very Confident. Very Alpha.
11. Driyah Janay Thomas
Eternally standing on AKA business! Rooted in purpose, rich in history, and committed to service, sisterhood, and excellence, always. No wavering. No watering it down.
12. Brandy
R&B singer and actress Brandy was inducted as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in 2014 at the 66th Boule in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her induction into the sorority created a proud mother-daughter legacy alongside her mother, Sonja Norwood, who is also a proud AKA woman herself.
13. Erica Campbell
This Gospel singer was inducted as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on January 15, 2023, during the sorority’s 115th International Founders’ Day celebration. She joined an illustrious class that included Patti LaBelle and a group of powerful women whose excellence speaks for itself. Clean. Classy. And real heavy on legacy.
14. Tracee Ellis Ross
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was inducted as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in July 2021, joining the sorority’s annual class of distinguished women honored for their excellence and impact across entertainment, business, and media.
15. Jada Pinkett Smith
Recognized for her influence, cultural impact, and commitment to amplifying women’s voices through entertainment, media, and storytelling. Jada’s induction energizes AKA’s long tradition of honoring women who lead boldly, think critically, and move culture forward.
16. Wanda Sykes
Comedian Wanda Sykes is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Yes, she keeps us laughing—but make no mistake, she stands firmly on legacy, excellence, and sisterhood.
17. Lynn Whitfield
Grace. Excellence. Longevity. From unforgettable performances to a career rooted in purpose and precision, she embodies the very standards AKA has upheld for generations. This is what it looks like when talent meets legacy and never misses a beat.
18. Alicia Keys
Her purpose-driven, service-centered life is grounded in brilliance and authenticity, which aligns seamlessly with AKA’s foundation. From artistry to activism, Alicia moves with intention and impact.
19. Loretta Devine
AKA’s legacy fits her like a custom gown. Timeless excellence and undeniable impact, she has spent her career telling our stories with heart. Lasting talent. Purpose that endures. This is what it looks like when brilliance and legacy dwell in the same place.
20. Vanessa Bell Calloway
With a career defined by grace and longevity, Vanessa stands for the kind of excellence that does not chase the spotlight. Like AKA, she is the standard. Purposeful. Poised. Rooted in legacy.
21. Phylicia Rashad
Emmy-winning actress Phylicia Rashad embodies everything Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated stands for—timeless Black beauty, brains, class, grace, and legacy.
LISTEN, when Soulja Boy said, “I did it first!” He lied, the AKA’s did. So today, we salute the pink and green. The pearls. The Ivies. The power. For the AKA’s Founders Day is more than a celebration; it’s a gentle reminder. Alpha Kappa Alpha didn’t just make history; they continue making it.
Happy 118th Founder’s Day to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated! The blueprint, the standard, and yes… the PHIRST AND PHINEST!
