New Music Friday: Jill Scott, J. Cole, and A$AP Rocky Drop Heat

New Music Friday Heats Up

This Friday brings a wave of exciting releases for music lovers everywhere. Jill Scott returns in style after 11 years away, blessing her fans with “Don’t Play,” a soulful track that shows she hasn’t missed a beat. R&B fans, rejoice, Scott is back and sounding as good as ever.

Hip-hop heads have their own reason to celebrate. J. Cole arrived loud and clear, dropping “Track 2,” which many believe kicks off his long-awaited album, The Fall Off. He doubled down on the hype by pairing the single with new visuals, letting us know the album rollout is in full effect.

A$AP Rocky isn’t missing a beat either. He dropped his highly anticipated album, Don’t Be Dumb, and stirred up talk by calling out Drake directly on one of the tracks. Rocky claims Drake stole his flow, sparking conversations across the culture. He’s not ducking the drama; in interviews, Rocky touches on strained friendships and what led to the back-and-forth. When asked if he would resolve things with Drake, Rocky made it clear he’s moving forward, unbothered and focused on his own lane.

Mogul Moves and Legal Wins

Some moguls stay winning. Jay-Z just landed another court victory, shutting down a paternity dispute. The court hit the individual filing claims with a $120,000 judgment and dismissed the case after multiple failed attempts in different courtrooms. Jay-Z’s legal team stayed on point, and the ruling goes in his favor.

In a different headline, Lil Durk is out of solitary confinement after five months. Authorities had placed him there because he reportedly had an Apple Watch in prison. Now, his legal team is still pushing for his full release, but this move brings hope to his fans.

Davido rounds out the week’s drama, taking five DNA tests to disprove a woman’s paternity accusations. He stands his ground, determined to clear his name and leave no doubts.

Entertainment never sleeps. From long-awaited comebacks and fresh beefs to courtroom victories, this week’s headlines give us plenty to talk about. Stay tuned for more updates and visit us for the latest scoop every day.