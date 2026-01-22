Listen Live
Clipse and Pharrell To Perform At 2026 Grammys

Published on January 22, 2026

Clipse and Pharrell are bringing Let God Sort Em Out to the Grammy stage.

Clipse, the brother rap duo from Virginia Beach, has five nominations for their highly acclaimed comeback album, including album of the year and best rap album.

Joining the rap duo on the Grammy stage is award-winning producer Pharrell Williams, who produced Let God Sort Em Out. This will mark Williams’ first time back on the Grammy stage since his hit record “Happy”, which was released in 2015.

They join a performance lineup including Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Sombr, Lola Young, The Marías, KATSEYE, Addison Rae and Alex Warren.

Additional performers at the 2026 Grammys will be announced in the coming days, according to the official Grammy website.

The Grammy Awards will air live on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS and will be available to stream live on Paramount +. Trevor Noah will host the award show for a sixth and final year.

Clipse and Pharrell To Perform At 2026 Grammys was originally published on hiphopnc.com

