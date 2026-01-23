Laterras Whitfield on Love, Fear & Dating

Source: Reach Media / other

Laterras Whitfield Drops Gems on Finding Love with The Morning Hustle

Laterras Whitfield recently joined The Morning Hustle, to discuss his new book Student of Love that delivers powerful advice for anyone tired of the dating game and ready for real love. He broke down how to shift from passively wishing for a partner to actively creating the love life you deserve. Whitfield emphasized that finding “the one” starts with your own mindset and heart posture. It’s about being intentional. He shared his own journey, revealing he set a goal to be married by the end of 2025 and made it happen by focusing his energy and actions on that specific outcome, proving that manifestation is more than just a buzzword.



Many people carry baggage from old relationships, and Whitfield addressed this head-on. He spoke on how fear of being hurt or controlled can block you from receiving new love. These fears often come from past situations that weren’t handled well. Instead of focusing on finding the perfect person, Whitfield challenged listeners to become the right person. This means healing from past trauma and not letting old heartbreaks dictate your future. It’s about personal growth and preparing yourself to be a healthy partner.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of maturity in modern dating. Whitfield stressed that being upfront and having honest conversations early on can save a lot of pain later. In a world of social media and endless options, dating with clear intentions is key. He shared a personal story about giving his now-wife a “shot clock,” making his intentions for marriage clear from the start. This approach encourages responsible dating, where both people are on the same page, building a foundation on honesty rather than games.

