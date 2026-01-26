Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Trump Administration Withdraws U.S. From WHO

The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization, ending more than 80 years of membership under the Trump administration.

Published on January 26, 2026

The United States has officially completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, ending more than 80 years of continuous membership with the global health agency. The move stems from an executive order issued by President Donald Trump early in his second term, signaling a major shift in how the U.S. plans to approach global public health.

In a joint statement, officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the administration believes the World Health Organization failed the American people during the COVID-19 pandemic. They cited concerns over mismanagement, lack of reform, and political influence as key reasons behind the decision. Administration leaders claim the withdrawal will free the U.S. from constraints they say limited the nation’s ability to respond effectively to health crises.

Critics, however, warn the decision could have serious consequences. Global health experts argue that leaving the WHO may weaken international disease surveillance, disrupt access to vital health data, and undermine collaborative efforts needed to manage future outbreaks. The organization has also expressed concern that the U.S. exit could slow global response systems during emergencies.

As flu season ramps up and health misinformation continues to circulate online, the decision has sparked debate about where Americans should turn for trusted medical guidance. While the administration insists it has a better plan for protecting public health, many experts urge continued attention to guidance from global health authorities.

With public health policy rapidly evolving, staying informed has never been more important. For ongoing updates, tune into the Dominique The Diva Show.

