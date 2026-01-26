Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

The 'Bama Barbie' has touched down at Paris Haute Couture Week and she's the moment!

Published on January 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Olandria Carthen just touched down at Paris Haute Couture Week and sis is the moment. The ‘Love Island’ breakout star brought the drama to the Rahul Mishra show in a sculpted gold look called the ‘Golden Heart.’

Paris Fashion Week may have just begun but our favorite Black entertainers are already bringing the looks. From Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith to Olandria, we’re in awe how these fashionistas manage to outdo themselves.

The self-proclaimed Bama Barbie glistened in the sculpted gold mini dress. And her glam was perfection. Her slicked back do was the perfect style to allow her face card to shine. Our 2025 ‘Beauty of the Year’ sat front row at the show.

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

According to Vogue Runway, the ‘Alchemy’ collection, is “meditated on the transience of the five elements: ether, air, water, fire, and earth, foundational forces that he tried to interpret through actual clothes.”

In an interview with Elle, he elaborated further. “You fold fabric to look like water, or choose colours that suggest fire. We went into creating very hyper-real elements through couture itself.”

This isn’t the first time Olandria has worn the Indian designer. We saw her slay the ‘Bridgerton’ premiere in one of his beautiful designs.

"Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

And this is only the beginning. Expect a week of more sublime fashion looks.

SEE ALSO

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

Hip-Hop Wired
Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

Who's That One
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Who’s That One? Comedy Search for We Them Ones Tour!

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

cash grab gfx high res
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jermaine Dupri Chats Magic City, Music, and More at BET Awards Media House

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close