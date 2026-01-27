Listen Live
Sly Dunbar, Of Sly & Robbie Fame, Dies At 73

Sly Dunbar, Of Sly & Robbie Fame, Dies At 73

Sly Dunbar, a drummer, was a member of the prolific reggae production duo, Sly & Robbie, who worked with notable artists in the scene.

Published on January 27, 2026

Sly Dunbar

Sly Dunbar, a Grammy Award-winning drummer and a member of the production duo Sly & Robbie, has died. Along with the late Robbie Shakespeare, Sly Dunbar formed the Taxi Records label in 1980 and worked with a bevy of musical greats both within and beyond the confines of reggae and dub.

Sly Dunbar’s wife informed The Jamaican Gleaner publication about her husband’s passing, sharing a brief statement regarding his loss.

From The Jamaican Gleaner:

“About 7 o’clock this morning I went to wake him up and he wasn’t responding, I called the doctor and that was the news,” Thelma said, struggling to talk through her pain and tears.

“Yesterday was such a good day for him. He had friends come over to visit him and we all had such a good time. He ate well yesterday … sometimes he’s not into food. I knew he was sick … but I didn’t know that he was this sick,” shared Thelma, Sly’s lifelong partner.

According to the outlet, Dunbar had been sick for some time and was getting treatment in an undisclosed location. It was not shared where Dunbar was getting treatment.

Dunbar was born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar on May 10, 1952, in Kingston, Jamaica. His drumming career began at 15, and he later joined the band of the legendary Jamaican duo, Dave and Ansell Collins.

After establishing himself as a talent on the drums, he met Shakespeare, a bassist, and the pair went on to work as session players for several reggae acts while performing as a duo. Sly & Robbie’s talents were lent to the likes of Beenie Man, Bunny Wailer, and several giants of the reggae scene.

Dunbar and Shakespeare also worked with vocalists such as Joe Cocker, Maxi Priest, Simply Red, and Madonna, among other top acts.

Sly Dunbar was 73.

Sly Dunbar, Of Sly & Robbie Fame, Dies At 73 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

