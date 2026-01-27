Listen Live
Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Wednesday, January 28th

Snow, ice, and frigid temperatures are creating hazardous conditions across the DMV, forcing widespread school closures and transit delays on Wednesday as crews work to clear roads and sidewalks.

Published on January 27, 2026

Lingering snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures are forcing widespread school closures across the DMV on Wednesday, as crews continue cleanup efforts and road conditions remain hazardous in many areas.

District of Columbia

Closed Wednesday:

  • DC Public Schools

Maryland

Closed Wednesday:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
  • Baltimore City Public Schools
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
  • Calvert County Public Schools
  • Charles County Public Schools
  • Frederick County Public Schools
  • Harford County Public Schools
  • Howard County Public Schools
  • Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Prince George’s County Public Schools (closed through later this week)
  • St. Mary’s County Public Schools
  • Washington County Public Schools

Virginia

Closed Wednesday:

  • Alexandria City Public Schools
  • Arlington Public Schools
  • Fairfax County Public Schools
  • Loudoun County Public Schools
  • Prince William County Public Schools
  • Falls Church City Public Schools
  • Fauquier County Public Schools
  • Fredericksburg City Public Schools
  • Culpeper County Public Schools
  • Stafford County Public Schools
  • Manassas Park City Schools
  • King George County Schools

Transit, Metro, and Bus Service Updates

Transit service across the region remains limited Wednesday due to lingering snow and ice.

WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)

Rail: Running with delays; reduced schedules
Metro Bus: Limited service; priority routes only
MetroAccess: Life-sustaining trips only

Virginia & Regional Transit

Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended
ART & DASH: Reduced or impacted service

Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)

Local Buses: Operating on limited routes
MARC Trains: Running limited service

Tip for Riders:
Expect delays and reduced service. Riders are encouraged to check WMATA.com/snow, MetroAlerts, and local transit agency social media channels for real-time updates before heading out.

