Nicki Minaj Again Lending Star Power To Trump Administration

Nicki Minaj will be appearing at a White House event to lend support to a new Trump administration finance initiative geared toward helping children.

Published on January 27, 2026

Nicki Minaj
The White House is set for another visit from rapper Nicki Minaj, this time seeing her lend her support for a new federal initiative aimed at investing to improve children’s lives. The artist will be in attendance at a Treasury Department summit on Wednesday (Jan. 28), and she expressed her excitement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, which quoted a fan’s post.

“The true meaning of paying it forward,” she began in the post. “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy,” Minaj said, adding a bow to punctuate the caption.

The event, hosted by President Donald Trump and Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent, will be the formal announcement of “Trump Accounts,” a new investment account program for children. Created through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which became law last year, the accounts operate similarly to Individual Retirement Arrangements, or IRAs, and will be available to children under 18. 

The account investments will grow, tax-free like IRAs. Account owners can withdraw the money once they turn 18, but that money can only be used for pursuing an education, buying a home, retiring or starting their own business. Each account will have $1,000 in federal seed money, and eligibility will be determined by zip code, influenced by areas where the median income is $150,000.

The summit will be Nicki Minaj’s second appearance at the White House. She was on hand for an event decrying the reported violence against Christians by Islamic-aligned terror groups in Nigeria. The Pink Friday rapper has been more vocally supporting of the MAGA movement, recently sitting down with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

Also expected to be in attendance at the summit is Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, and actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Treasury Department is also planning to tout the Trump Accounts to families during the upcoming Super Bowl with a commercial, according to reporting from Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj Again Lending Star Power To Trump Administration was originally published on hiphopwired.com

