Christopher Polk

Rihanna Earns 9 New RIAA Certifications as ANTI Turns 10

Rihanna continues to prove that ANTI wasn’t just an album, but it was a moment in music history that’s still shaping the culture a decade later.

As the groundbreaking project celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the superstar has earned nine new RIAA certifications, further cementing ANTI as one of the most impactful albums of the streaming era.

Leading the charge is “Needed Me,” now officially 12x Platinum, making it one of Rihanna’s most successful records to date. Close behind is “Work” featuring Drake, which reached 11x Platinum, while the soulful fan favorite “Love On The Brain” has now hit 10x Platinum status.

Several other ANTI tracks also saw major milestones:

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Kiss It Better” and “Sex With Me” both reached 4x Platinum

“Desperado” is now 3x Platinum

“Consideration” featuring SZA earned 2x Platinum

“James Joint” and “Woo” both achieved Platinum certifications

Released in 2016, ANTI marked a bold creative shift for Rihanna, blending R&B, pop, soul, and experimental sounds that pushed her artistry to new levels.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and quickly became a fan-favorite for its raw emotion, genre-bending production, and timeless replay value.

Ten years later, the numbers are still climbing, proving that ANTI continues to connect with new generations of listeners while holding its place as a modern classic.

One thing’s for sure: Rihanna may be focused on empire-building and motherhood these days, but her musical legacy is stronger than ever.

Stay locked with Hot 100.9 for more hip-hop and R&B news.

RELATED: 10 Years of Rihanna’s ANTI: Everything She’s Accomplished Since

Rihanna Earns 9 New RIAA Certifications as ANTI Turns 10 was originally published on hot1009.com