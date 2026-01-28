Listen Live
ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

Published on January 28, 2026

The Morning Hustle is always full of fun, laughs, and information you don’t want to miss. If you weren’t able to tune in with us, but want to know what went down here are the highlights from today’s show.


Today in The Lo Down, we debated the latest freestyle drop by J. Cole. He addressed his place in the 2023 Drake vs. Kendrick beef, and set himself up for an upcoming release.

T.I. reminded us he was the king of the south, but blamed in on the alcohol.

Then, comedian Luenell hard launched a new beau for the world to see. It’s not who we expected.

We hit the phone lines to talk about the ways we judge others when it comes to social media behavior.

Lore’l is checking out follower lists with a fine tooth comb.

Kyle isn’t feeling weapons and explicit content on his feed.

Alton is all for thirst traps on his daily scroll. What about you?

We love come with HBCU news on Wednesdays, and there was a lot to talk about.

Hampton University is celebrating as one of their pirates making history. Ruth E. Carter became the most nominated Black woman in Academy Award history.

The United Negro College Fund gave out special achievements to a few select Black colleges: Benedict College, Wiley University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore is turning it around in the basketball department with a new conference record.

