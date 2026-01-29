Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy
The Washington Wizards will celebrate franchise legend John Wall on Jan. 29 when the team hosts the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena, honoring the five-time NBA All-Star’s impact on the court and in the community. The game will air nationally on Amazon Prime Video, and the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a John Wall bobblehead.
Drafted first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall became the face of the Wizards for more than a decade, leading the team to three playoff appearances and cementing his place in franchise history. He remains the Wizards’ all-time leader in assists (5,282) and steals (976) and earned multiple league honors, including All-Rookie First Team, All-Defensive Second Team, and All-NBA Third Team selections. Wall retired in August 2025 and has since transitioned into broadcasting, joining Monumental Sports Network as a studio analyst for Wizards coverage.
Beyond basketball, Wall made a lasting impact throughout the DMV through extensive community work. A recipient of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, he supported annual back-to-school drives, Thanksgiving meal initiatives, and holiday shopping sprees for children. He also partnered closely with local schools and nonprofits and launched the “202 Assist” rent-relief fund during the pandemic, raising more than $500,000 for families in Ward 8.
The celebration will extend beyond game night. Beginning Jan. 27, fans can visit the “Wall of Fame” pop-up shop inside Capital One Arena, featuring exclusive merchandise and the scorer’s table from Wall’s iconic 2016 playoff game-winner against the Boston Celtics. Virtually fans can share their favorite Wall memories to be featured during the celebration.
In-game tributes, themed videos, and a halftime ceremony, including a donation to the John Wall Family Foundation and will highlight Wall’s enduring legacy in Washington.