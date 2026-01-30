Marissa Mitchell on New Show, Community Impact, and Highlighting Local Voices

Fox 5 DC anchor Marissa Mitchell joined Little Bacon Bear to celebrate the upcoming launch of The Marissa Mitchell Show, her new lifestyle talk show premiering Monday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. on Fox 5 DC and Fox Local.

During the interview, Mitchell shared her excitement about the new chapter, describing the show as the culmination of years of dedication and hard work. “This means everything,” she said. “All the years of hard work, sacrifice, patience, the good, the bad, the in-between, all of it was worth it. I cannot wait until Monday.”’

A major focus of the show will be spotlighting local voices and community stories. Mitchell explained that everyday residents, changemakers, and local organizations will have a platform to share their experiences and impact. “It’s about making people feel seen, feeling supported and encouraged, and then returning each and every day,” she said.

Mitchell emphasized the audience’s role in shaping the show: “One thing about this show that I think will make it very special is the viewers’ voice. We’re gonna have polls. We’re gonna ask for their submissions for segment ideas, story ideas, topics that interest them and make sure they’re reflected.”

Preparation for the launch has been a collaborative effort. “I’m working with the team here at Fox 5, fine-tuning the sets, the shows, the ideas, and looking ahead not just for the first day but throughout the beginning stages,” Mitchell said.

The Marissa Mitchell Show offers a mix of lifestyle, entertainment, and community-focused storytelling, providing DMV viewers with a daily platform to share, learn, and celebrate local stories. The show premieres Monday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. on Fox 5 DC and Fox Local. Audiences can follow Marissa Mitchell on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.