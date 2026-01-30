Listen Live
Close
Local

Marissa Mitchell on Her New Show and Spotlighting Local Stories

Marissa Mitchell on New Show, Community Impact, and Highlighting Local Voices

Little Bacon Bear sits down with Fox 5's Marissa Mitchell to discuss her new talk show, highlighting community stories, local voices, and ways viewers can get involved.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spare Me! Real Talk For Compassionate Care Of Black Women With Uterine Fibroids

Fox 5 DC anchor Marissa Mitchell joined Little Bacon Bear to celebrate the upcoming launch of The Marissa Mitchell Show, her new lifestyle talk show premiering Monday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. on Fox 5 DC and Fox Local.

During the interview, Mitchell shared her excitement about the new chapter, describing the show as the culmination of years of dedication and hard work. “This means everything,” she said. “All the years of hard work, sacrifice, patience, the good, the bad, the in-between, all of it was worth it. I cannot wait until Monday.”’

A major focus of the show will be spotlighting local voices and community stories. Mitchell explained that everyday residents, changemakers, and local organizations will have a platform to share their experiences and impact. “It’s about making people feel seen, feeling supported and encouraged, and then returning each and every day,” she said.

Mitchell emphasized the audience’s role in shaping the show: “One thing about this show that I think will make it very special is the viewers’ voice. We’re gonna have polls. We’re gonna ask for their submissions for segment ideas, story ideas, topics that interest them and make sure they’re reflected.”

Preparation for the launch has been a collaborative effort. “I’m working with the team here at Fox 5, fine-tuning the sets, the shows, the ideas, and looking ahead not just for the first day but throughout the beginning stages,” Mitchell said.

The Marissa Mitchell Show offers a mix of lifestyle, entertainment, and community-focused storytelling, providing DMV viewers with a daily platform to share, learn, and celebrate local stories. The show premieres Monday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. on Fox 5 DC and Fox Local. Audiences can follow Marissa Mitchell on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Birthday Bash ATL Celebrates 30 Years With T.I. As Headliner

Hip-Hop Wired
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Ye AKA Kanye West Inks Deal With Gamma For 'Bully' LP

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks Alongside Tesla Vehicles At The White House

Tesla Discontinuing Flagship Model S & Model X EVs To Build Robots

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

Alleged Victim of Diddy Is Suing 50 Cent Over "Distorted Account" In Netflix Diddy Docuseries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

Who's That One
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Who’s That One? Comedy Search for We Them Ones Tour!

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close