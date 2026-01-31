Listen Live
Close
Local

The Simpsons Celebrate 800th Episode with a Philly Adventure

The Simpsons Celebrate 800th Episode with a Philly-Centric Adventure

Published on January 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jet Blue Unveils Aircraft In Celebration Of "The Simpsons" Movie Release
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The Simpsons are heading to the City of Brotherly Love for their milestone 800th episode, set to air on Sunday, February 15. Titled “Irrational Treasure,” the episode is a playful homage to the National Treasure franchise and features a star-studded lineup of Philadelphia icons.

The episode follows Marge Simpson as she enters the family dog, Santa’s Little Helper, into a canine agility competition at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. What starts as a simple quest to get the dog in shape quickly spirals into a historical conspiracy adventure, reminiscent of the National Treasure films. Along the way, the Simpsons family explores iconic Philly landmarks, including a cheesesteak stop at Pat’s and Geno’s and a Segway tour led by Questlove.

Star-Studded Guest Appearances

To celebrate the occasion, the episode features a host of Philadelphia-born stars. Quinta Brunson, creator of Abbott Elementary, voices a character named Adrienne, while Kevin Bacon plays a concierge. Questlove, drummer for The Roots, lends his voice to a Segway tour guide, and Boyz II Men perform a special rendition of The Simpsons’ iconic theme song.

Other guest stars include Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden, who voice medical personnel in a subplot tied to the episode’s historical mystery.

The 800th episode is packed with nods to Philadelphia’s culture and history. From Homer enjoying a cheesesteak in South Philly to animated cameos by The Roots, the episode immerses viewers in the city’s vibrant spirit. This isn’t the first time The Simpsons have referenced Philly—Flyers mascot Gritty made an appearance in a 2019 Halloween special—but it’s the first time the city takes center stage in such a significant way.

SEE ALSO

The Simpsons Celebrate 800th Episode with a Philly-Centric Adventure was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close