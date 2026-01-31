Listen Live
Close
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead Of 2026 Winter Olympics

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn was airlifted following a terrifying crash just days before her highly anticipated return to the Winter Olympics.

Published on January 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Source: Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom / Getty

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn was airlifted from a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, following a terrifying crash just days before her highly anticipated return to the Winter Olympics.

The 41-year-old Olympic gold medalist lost control during her downhill run, colliding with safety nets and clutching her left knee in visible pain.

Vonn, who recently came out of retirement to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, was treated on-site before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, confirmed that initial checks were inconclusive, prompting additional medical tests.

The crash occurred under challenging course conditions, with other skiers also falling during the event.

Despite the setback, Vonn remains optimistic.

RELATED | Daily 2026 Winter Olympics Competition Schedule

In a social media post, she stated:

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics, but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback. My Olympic dream is not over.”

Vonn is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill on February 8, as well as the super-G and team combined events.

Her participation now hinges on her recovery in the coming days.

The crash has cast uncertainty over Vonn’s Olympic return, but her resilience and determination continue to inspire fans worldwide.

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially begin on February 4, with the opening ceremony set for February 6.

SEE ALSO

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead Of 2026 Winter Olympics was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close