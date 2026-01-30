Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Attends The Premiere Of 'Melania' At Kennedy Center

Pinkprint Politics: Nicki ‘MAGA’ Minaj Continues Her Trump Support By Attending The ‘Melania’ Premiere Amid Box Office Flop

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here we go again!

Nicki Minaj
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Amid headlines that Melania–the film that promises “unprecedented access” to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration–is set to be a box office flop, Donald Trump and the First Lady attended the premiere in Washington, D.C.

The premiere was far from a star-studded event, but one celeb that did make an appearance was Nicki Minaj.

In her latest show of support for Trump and his family, the rapper took photos on the red carpet ahead of a screening of Melania at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center on Thursday, Jan. 29. She channeled her 2010s persona with thick bangs, wearing a baby-blue keyhole dress from Maison Schiaparelli.

During her appearance, Nicki was spotted alongside Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo and “Dr. Phil” host Phil McGraw. She was also photographed laughing with Richard Grenell, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

The President talked about the rapper during his time on the red carpet, calling her “fantastic.”

“She’s a terrific person,” Trump continued. “She was so nice, and she understands what we’re doing with the Trump Accounts. We’re helping children… I think Nicki Minaj is a winner.”

Her appearance at the premiere aligns with her recent support for the Trump administration, which she first revealed in November when she praised his announcement of possible military action against the Nigerian government over “the killing of Christians.”

More recently, at the Trump Accounts Summit on Jan. 28, Minaj called herself the president’s biggest fan and insisted, “That’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all.”

After her appearance at the summit, Minaj took to X to proudly reveal her Trump “gold card.” The card offers applicants residency and a path to U.S. citizenship in exchange for a $150,000 “DHS processing fee” and a “$1 million gift,” according to the card’s government page.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” she said in a follow-up post, adding that she received the card “free of charge.”

The post Pinkprint Politics: Nicki ‘MAGA’ Minaj Continues Her Trump Support By Attending The ‘Melania’ Premiere Amid Box Office Flop appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Pinkprint Politics: Nicki ‘MAGA’ Minaj Continues Her Trump Support By Attending The ‘Melania’ Premiere Amid Box Office Flop was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close