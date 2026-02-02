Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

DMV LOCAL RECAP: SNAP Work Rules Change Under Trump Bill

SNAP recipients will see stricter work requirements starting February 1 under Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, cutting billions from food assistance funding nationwide.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Significant changes are coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and recipients across the DMV should prepare for new work requirements beginning February 1.

Under former President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” an estimated $186 billion will be cut from SNAP funding through 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The new rules expand work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 18 to 65 without dependents, increasing the previous age limit of 55. To continue receiving benefits, individuals must now work or participate in an approved employment or training program for at least 80 hours per month.

The changes also impact families. Parents and household members with dependent children ages 14 and older must now meet additional work requirements. Previously, households with children under 18 were largely exempt. Exemptions have also been removed for unhoused individuals, veterans, and young adults who recently aged out of foster care.

States will now face tighter restrictions when requesting waivers to extend SNAP benefits in areas with limited job opportunities. Waivers will only be considered if local unemployment rates reach at least 10 percent, making extensions harder to obtain. SNAP benefits are typically limited to three months within a 36-month period unless participants meet enhanced work criteria.

In addition, states will be required to cover up to 15% of benefit costs depending on error rates, while administrative expenses will increase from 50% to 75%.

As these changes take effect, advocates warn the new rules could reduce access to food assistance for thousands of vulnerable households across the region.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

Who's That One
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Who’s That One? Comedy Search for We Them Ones Tour!

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Tyra Banks Says She ‘Went Too Far’ In New Tell All ‘ANTM’ Documentary

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close