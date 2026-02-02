DMV LOCAL RECAP: SNAP Work Rules Change Under Trump Bill

✕

Significant changes are coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and recipients across the DMV should prepare for new work requirements beginning February 1.

Under former President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” an estimated $186 billion will be cut from SNAP funding through 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The new rules expand work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 18 to 65 without dependents, increasing the previous age limit of 55. To continue receiving benefits, individuals must now work or participate in an approved employment or training program for at least 80 hours per month.

The changes also impact families. Parents and household members with dependent children ages 14 and older must now meet additional work requirements. Previously, households with children under 18 were largely exempt. Exemptions have also been removed for unhoused individuals, veterans, and young adults who recently aged out of foster care.

States will now face tighter restrictions when requesting waivers to extend SNAP benefits in areas with limited job opportunities. Waivers will only be considered if local unemployment rates reach at least 10 percent, making extensions harder to obtain. SNAP benefits are typically limited to three months within a 36-month period unless participants meet enhanced work criteria.

In addition, states will be required to cover up to 15% of benefit costs depending on error rates, while administrative expenses will increase from 50% to 75%.

As these changes take effect, advocates warn the new rules could reduce access to food assistance for thousands of vulnerable households across the region.