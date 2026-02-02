Listen Live
Close
News

BIA Calls Cap On Rumors That She Slept With J. Cole

BIA is putting a stop to a “whole lotta” online rumors.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 8, 2025
Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

BIA is putting a stop to a “whole lotta” online rumors.

A social media user recently asked the Massachusetts MC, “is it true you slept with J. Cole?” She quickly shut the claim down, calling cap and responding, “No & I have never slept with a married man ever. Fake tea.”

J. Cole and BIA previously collaborated on the 2022 track “LONDON,” and she recently revisited how the record came together during an interview. According to BIA, the collaboration was strictly professional from start to finish:

“He (J. Cole) had me go to the studio for a different song. I cut a verse for something when I went there and met him. On my way out, I asked him if we can play him something. We played him ‘LONDON,’ and he was ‘I love this song, this is my favorite song’. A week later I sent him the song telling him, ‘just sending this if you need something to listen to.’ He had said ‘can I take a stab at this?’ And we were like take a stab? You can have it.”

Showing that the collab came organically, and Cole was rocking with the song beforehand.

During that year, the Grammy Award winner was handing out features like candy. Appearing on record such as Benny The Butcher’s Johnny P’s Caddy” and YG’s “Scared Money.”

With the rumors addressed and the backstory clarified, BIA made it clear there was never anything more than music behind her collaboration with J. Cole.

SEE ALSO

BIA Calls Cap On Rumors That She Slept With J. Cole was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Who's That One
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Who’s That One? Comedy Search for We Them Ones Tour!

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close