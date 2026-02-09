Wale Talks Grammy Weekend, “Everything Is a Lot,” and DMV Pride
Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance
Grammy-nominated rapper and DMV native Wale caught up with Little Bacon Bear for a conversation touching on his new music, DC culture, and staying grounded amidWale reflected on the reception to Everything Is a Lot, his natural creative chemistry with Leon Thomas, and his intentionally guarded, playful approach to love and relationships.
SEE ALSO
- Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance
- White House Defends Trump Posting AI Video Of Obamas As Apes ‘From The Lion King’ Before Backpedaling, Blaming Staffer
- GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion
More from 93.9 WKYS