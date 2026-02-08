Listen Live
Blue Carpet Ready! Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick, Jerrie Johnson & More Honored At 2026 NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

Published on February 8, 2026

The road to the 57th annual NAACP Image Awards reached a major milestone this weekend with the star-studded NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon. Held in Beverly Hills, the event served as an intimate gathering for the creators, actors, and activists who have shaped the cultural landscape over the past year.

Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick and Jerrie Johnson attend NAACP Luncheon - Inside
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Under the 2026 theme “We See You,” the luncheon provided a space for nominees to reflect on the power of Black storytelling before the competitive energy of the main ceremony takes over. As NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson stated when the nominations were announced, the event is not just about the trophies, but about affirming Black creativity and humanity across every space where stories are told.

Many stars graced the blue carpet, dressed to the nines. Kyla Pratt hit the carpet in a pink, rose-imprinted dress and rocked box braids. Jackie Aina matched the blue theme and wore a blue embellished corseted gown. Lil Rel kept it neutral in a brown monochromatic fit. Lisa Raye came in her dependable white, while Yvette Nicole Brown graced the carpet in a burgundy silk number. Beyond the Gates Ambyr Michelle co-hosted the festivities with The Paper and The Blackening star Melvin Gregg.

https://www.instagram.com/ambyrmichelle_/p/DUgnSOEkh9j/?img_index=5

The atmosphere at the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon was one of shared victory, particularly for the team behind Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which leads all motion picture contenders with a staggering 18 nominations. Joining them in the spotlight was multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, who has emerged as one of the most-nominated individuals of the year. With six nods across music and film, including a highly coveted spot in the Entertainer of the Year category, Taylor was a focal point of the afternoon’s events. The room also hummed with excitement for television standouts like Bel-Air, which earned seven nominations, and the consistent excellence of Abbott ElementaryReasonable Doubt, and Ruth & Boaz, each of which walked into the season with six nominations.

Beyond the major studio films, the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon highlighted the expanding influence of digital and literary creators. This year marks the debut of two new categories: Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism and Outstanding Editing. The inclusion of journalism that centers on racial equity and social justice reflects the NAACP’s commitment to highlighting our community. Netflix continues to be a powerhouse in this arena, leading all platforms with 47 nominations, while RCA Records and HarperCollins paced the music and literary fields, respectively. The presence of digital icons like Keith Lee and Jackie Aina at the luncheon underscored how Black talent is being redefined in the social media era.

As the luncheon concluded, the focus shifted to the upcoming 2026 NAACP Image Awards main stage. The live special is set to air on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. EST on BET, with a simultaneous broadcast on the CBS Television Network. Hosted by actor Deon Cole, the ceremony will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Public voting has officially closed, and the results will be revealed during a week-long celebration that includes the Creative Honors on February 26 and virtual reveals on YouTube/NAACPPlus from February 23–25.

