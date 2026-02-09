Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump loves nothing more than petty political games, especially ones that involve race, but his latest hijinks have stirred up quite a bit of racial animus. Fresh off his AI-generated portrayal of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys on social media, the Orange One has now offended another Black man, and he’s not being quiet about it.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the only Black governor in the United States, has been snubbed from the upcoming National Governors Association dinner at the White House. This snub isn’t an accident; Moore is the vice chair of the organization and is expected to be invited to and attend any NGA event that is held.

According to POLITICO, Moore appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and made no secret about how he feels about not being extended an invite, calling it “particularly confusing.”

“It’s not lost on me that I’m the only Black governor in this country, and I find that to be particularly painful, considering the fact that the president is trying to exclude me from an organization that not only my peers have asked me to help to lead, but then also a place where I know I belong in,” Moore said. He continued: “I have long learned — and I’ve talked to the people and the children of my state — that I am never in a room because of someone’s benevolence or kindness,” Moore added. “I’m not in a room because of a social experiment. I’m in the room because I belong there, and the room was incomplete until I got there.”

When pressed by host Dana Bash about whether or not Moore attributes the snub specifically to being Black, he replied, “I can’t speak to the president’s intent. It’s not lost to me, but I can’t speak to the president’s intent.”

The post During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House appeared first on Bossip.

During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House was originally published on bossip.com