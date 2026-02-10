Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Mike Epps Walks Back 'Non-Filtered' Joke About Nicki Minaj

Mike Epps Walks Back ‘Non-Filtered’ Joke About Donald Trump Engaging In A Sex Act With Nicki Minaj, Barbz Blast Him

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Epps has apologized for a crude sexual joke he made about Nicki Minaj following her recent endorsement of Donald Trump, an apology the Barbz hope Nicki doesn’t accept.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3146
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

The comedian got a lot of heat from Barbz after he made a crude joke about Nicki Minaj during a recent stand-up appearance. Given the rapper’s current political involvement, Epps joked about her support for Trump during the Jan. 6 Louisville kickoff of the 2026 iteration of the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour.”

In a video from the show shared on social media, Epps joked that Minaj was involved in sexual acts with “Donald Trump and them,” including getting a train ran on her.” He went on to joke that she did that in order to get her citizenship, but the card she got “wasn’t even real.”

“She done jump up on Donald Trump side trying to get a free card, and the card wasn’t even real,” he said “‘B***h you ain’t going nowhere. Get on back over there!’”

Surprisingly, Nicki didn’t respond to Epps’ commentary, despite constantly voicing her disdain for other celebrities who call her out. Instead, the comedian was attacked by her fanbase, which led to an apology from him.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Mike backtracked on his comments, saying, “Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild … I’m non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize.” Calling himself “Mr. Accountability,” Epps addressed his apology to Nicki, her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their 5-year-old son.

While Epps’ comments certainly went further than a lot of folks, the sentiment isn’t much different than what a lot of Nicki’s opponents have voiced. Nicki publicly supporting Trump has raised suspicion among fans that she could have an ulterior motive, considering the fact that she doesn’t have her U.S. citizenship.

In 2018, Minaj posted on Facebook that she came into the U.S. as an “illegal immigrant” and unapologetically condemned the president’s family separation policies. Fast-forward to 2026, her views have done a complete 180, and after a lot of cozying up to Trump and his administration, they reportedly awarded Nicki a “free” Gold Card and a path to citizenship.

The post Mike Epps Walks Back ‘Non-Filtered’ Joke About Donald Trump Engaging In A Sex Act With Nicki Minaj, Barbz Blast Him appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Mike Epps Walks Back ‘Non-Filtered’ Joke About Donald Trump Engaging In A Sex Act With Nicki Minaj, Barbz Blast Him was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Sports  |  woldcnews Staff

Blockbuster Move: Wizards Acquire Anthony Davis In Huge 8-Player Trade

iOne Local | We Them Ones Comedy Search vote | 2026-01-29
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Search

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Marching Bands & Basketball: Atlanta Hawks Highlighting Will Packer, Alabama A&M, CAU, FAMU & Spelhouse For 8th Annual HBCU Night

Style & Fashion  |  Nia Noelle

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

12 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close