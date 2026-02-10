Listen Live
Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin

It looks like Stefon Diggs may have taken two L's this Super Bowl Sunday.

Published on February 10, 2026

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Cardi B and Diggs sparked breakup rumors after nosey fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram Sunday night after Digg’s first Super Bowl appearance.

Superstar Wide Receiver and the New England Patriots fells to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13. To make matters worse, it appears that the Bodak Yellow rapper allegedly didn’t stay for the full game. A video was posted on her Instagram story from inside her vehicle after halftime.

Cardi was one of the many cameos during Bad Bunny’s halftime show, dancing alsongside Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and others. After the appearance, she reportedly hightailed it out of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The Bodega Baddie hinted that there were some tension when she was asked by ESPN to give some encourgement to Diggs before the game. She simply said, “Good luck,” and walked away.

It was all good just two weeks ago, as the couple who welcomed a baby boy last November were all smiles at the AFC Championship game. Bardi took to the field to celebrate Stefen after defeating the Denver Broncos.

So far, there are no confirmations on what went left, but that’s the least of Diggs’ worries.

According to TMZ, he is set to be arraigned on charges of felony strangualtion and battery charges, and the hearing was pushed back until after the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Cardi is keeping busy as her Little Miss Drama tour kicks off February 11th in Palm Desert, CA.

Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

