DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Glorilla, J. Cole, and Nardo Wick Updates

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Glorilla Family Drama, J. Cole Retirement, Nardo Wick Arrest

Glorilla responds to sister Victoria amid family drama, J. Cole announces retirement plans, and rapper Nardo Wick is arrested on felony warrants.

Published on February 11, 2026

Glorilla responded to the social media attention surrounding her sister, Victoria. The rapper called out her sister publicly, labeling her a mental patient while sharing personal family history that had not been widely known. Despite the heated comments, Glorilla stressed she would not continue arguing online, highlighting the challenges of family dynamics in the public eye. Her sister is also gaining attention through skits and social media activity, showing that family drama can often fuel public interest.

Next, J. Cole shared updates on his music career. While he plans to retire from creating full albums after releasing The Fall Off, he confirmed he will continue writing and recording music when inspired and pursue other projects in production. Cole emphasized his ongoing love for music and the creative freedom he plans to maintain moving forward.

Finally, Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick has been arrested in Georgia. Reports indicate he was a fugitive from justice on felony warrants. The rapper, who gained recognition on the XXL Freshman Class of 2022, now faces legal challenges as authorities pursue him.

Stay tuned to the Dominque Da Diva show for the latest in entertainment, trending news, and updates on music and pop culture events.

