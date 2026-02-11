Leaving The Door Open? Anderson .Paak & Jeannie Mai Spotted Getting Cozy At The Singer’s WeHo Hot Spot

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai were seen cozying up at .Paak's restaurant, fueling speculation of a new celebrity couple.

Both entertainers have gone through high-profile divorces in recent years, with .Paak from his wife of 13 years and Mai from rapper Jeezy.

Mai has been open about the emotional aftermath of her divorce, describing it as 'experiencing death alive.'

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai could be the new celebrity couple on the block.

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, the nine-time Grammy winner and former talk show host were spotted at .Paak’s West Hollywood retro-supper-club, Andy’s. The two were caught on video sitting closely together at their private booth on Tuesday, Feb. 10, with Anderson putting his arm around Jeannie to talk in her ear.

Footage of the pair was caught by TMZ after both entertainers split from their respective spouses in recent years.

The singer and rapper posted a comment under the outlet’s video on Instagram, using the opportunity for some self-promotion.

“I was literally just telling her the plot of my new movie k-pops dropping February 27th exclusively at amc theaters nationwide,” he wrote.

In 2024, Anderson .Paak filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, with whom he shares two sons.

As for Mai, she has been married twice, first to entertainment producer Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018, and Jeezy, whom she divorced in 2024 after three years of marriage. They share a four-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Following .Paak’s divorce filing, he was romantically linked to Mariah Carey. While neither party confirmed their relationship, they didn’t deny it, either, playing up their rumored romance for cameras multiple times. During a sit-down with Gayle King in late 2025, the 56-year-old icon shied away from putting a label on what she and her maybe-boo are.

“He just likes to hold my hand,” she said. “He just grabs my hand—I don’t know what he’s doing—but it’s something special.”

In September 2025, Mariah released her new album, Here For It All, collaborating with the Silk Sonic frontman on the flirty track, “Play This Song.” Fans thought that collab was confirmation of their long-rumored romanced, but now that Andy is cozying up to another woman, it seems like their canoodleship may have already come to a close.

While .Paak has remained tight-lipped about his divorce, Mai has shared a lot with the public about her split from Jeezy. After a legal battle involving allegations of domestic violence and child endangerment, the former couple finalized their divorce in June 2024 and reached an undisclosed settlement and joint custody of their daughter.

Mai has talked about the aftermath of her breakup in interviews throughout the years, most recently comparing divorce to “experiencing death alive” on podcast Question Everything.

“There’s no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in, to where you even wonder if you can trust yourself in your thoughts because one day you had a plan and you had these thoughts and then suddenly it becomes something else,” Mai told host Danielle Robay.

