Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Bad Bunny Investigation & Todd Tucker Divorce

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Bad Bunny Halftime Show Investigation & Todd Tucker Divorce

House GOP launches investigation into Bad Bunny’s halftime show; Todd Tucker sued in divorce proceedings over custody disputes.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Bad Bunny is making headlines again, but not just for his historic Super Bowl halftime performance. According to sources, a House GOP representative from Tennessee has requested an investigation into the show, citing concerns about choreography and lyrical themes that could be “inappropriate for a family audience.”

The halftime performance drew over 130 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched shows in history, but now lawmakers are examining whether NBC Universal and the NFL violated broadcast standards. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has publicly confirmed its involvement in discussions about indecency standards, sparking debate about what counts as appropriate entertainment.

Meanwhile, the personal life of reality TV star Todd Tucker is also making news. Court filings in his divorce from Kandi Burruss reveal that Todd is pushing back aggressively, seeking expanded authority over their children. The documents suggest a contentious custody battle, indicating that the divorce proceedings are far from amicable.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | We Them Ones Comedy Search vote | 2026-01-29
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Search

12 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Style & Fashion  |  Nia Noelle

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards
Music  |  Little Bacon Bear

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close