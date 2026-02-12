Chico Bean Talks Growing Up in D.C., We Them Ones Tour, and His Comedy Legacy

Chico Bean sat down for a quick conversation ahead of his stop on the We Them Ones Tour, opening up about his upbringing, how his environment shaped him, and what this moment in his career means.

During the interview, Chico reflected on growing up and the lessons that stuck with him early on, sharing how those experiences continue to influence how he moves today. He also spoke about being part of the We Them Ones Tour, calling it a special opportunity to connect with fans and be surrounded by peers who are all pushing culture forward.

The comedian touched on the importance of staying grounded despite success, noting that growth, consistency, and perspective have been key as his platform continues to expand. Rather than focusing on one defining moment, Chico emphasized the journey and the people who helped shape it.

Tickets are on sale now for the We Them Ones Comedy Tour.