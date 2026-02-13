REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: J. Cole Surprises Fabs, Cardi B Tour, Wale Hits the Road

Fans were caught off guard in the best way after J. Cole made a surprise appearance outside Howard University. Pulling up in a Honda Civic, the rapper passed out CDs, hugged fans, and even invited people to ride with him to listen to his new music. Social media lit up as fans praised Cole’s humility and genuine connection with supporters.

The excitement did not stop there. Cardi B officially kicked off her latest tour with a high energy opening night in Palm Desert, California. Looking confident and refreshed, Cardi made it clear she is always ready to defend her fans and keep the energy high on the road. Her upcoming tour stop is already creating buzz as fans count down the days.

Meanwhile, Wale announced his Everything Is a Lot Tour, featuring Smino. The tour launches May 26 in San Francisco and includes a highly anticipated stop on June 20 at the Plaza Stage at Nationals Park. Tickets go on sale soon, with potential chances for fans to win their way in.

From surprise campus visits to major tour announcements, this week’s RedDzz Rundown delivered nonstop excitement. For more updates, tune in to RedDzz Rundown on KYSDC and stay locked in for your chance to win tickets.