Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: J. Cole Surprises Fabs and Cardi B Tour

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: J. Cole Surprises Fabs, Cardi B Tour, Wale Hits the Road

J. Cole surprises fans at Howard University, Cardi B kicks off her tour, and Wale announces new dates as fans prepare for upcoming shows.

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Fans were caught off guard in the best way after J. Cole made a surprise appearance outside Howard University. Pulling up in a Honda Civic, the rapper passed out CDs, hugged fans, and even invited people to ride with him to listen to his new music. Social media lit up as fans praised Cole’s humility and genuine connection with supporters.

The excitement did not stop there. Cardi B officially kicked off her latest tour with a high energy opening night in Palm Desert, California. Looking confident and refreshed, Cardi made it clear she is always ready to defend her fans and keep the energy high on the road. Her upcoming tour stop is already creating buzz as fans count down the days.

Meanwhile, Wale announced his Everything Is a Lot Tour, featuring Smino. The tour launches May 26 in San Francisco and includes a highly anticipated stop on June 20 at the Plaza Stage at Nationals Park. Tickets go on sale soon, with potential chances for fans to win their way in.

From surprise campus visits to major tour announcements, this week’s RedDzz Rundown delivered nonstop excitement. For more updates, tune in to RedDzz Rundown on KYSDC and stay locked in for your chance to win tickets.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

Hip-Hop Wired
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing

The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi's Congressional Crash Out

Hip-Hop Wired
"Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration

Ice-T Claps Back At MAGA Over His Bad Bunny Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
12 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

iOne Local | We Them Ones Comedy Search vote | 2026-01-29
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Search

Style & Fashion  |  Nia Noelle

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards
Music  |  Little Bacon Bear

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close