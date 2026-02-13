Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Of all the times President Donald Trump has been openly bigoted and disparaging of entire ethnic groups, he probably never expected that a simple AI-generated image of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes would be the thing he was compelled to spend a whole week explaining away as he defended himself from an endless barrage of well-earned racism accusations.

The commander-in-they’re-eating-the-cats-they’re-eating-the-pets is suddenly so insecure about being perceived as a racist that he’s out here sharing video reels of him posing for photos with various Black celebrities, as if to say, “See, I told you the Blacks love me, and I love the Blacks!”

Sen. Tim Scott —Trump’s favorite Black friend to sometimes remember exists — previously expressed disappointment over what he called “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” saying he was “praying it was fake.”

But I bet when he saw Trump’s collection of Black people photo-ops, he was like, “Wait, why am I not in this reel. Is that Diddy? YOU HAVE DIDDY PHOTOS IN YOUR PHONE BUT NOT MINE???”

Anyway, on Thursday, the president — who previously joined his administration in blaming the sharing of the image on some conveniently anonymous White House staffer — was asked about the video again, prompting him to add additional context.

“That was a video on, as you know, on voter fraud,” he explained, after telling a reporter the (possibly imaginary) staff member who posted it will not be punished. “It was a fairly long video, and they had a little piece and it had to do with the Lion King. It’s doing very well, uh, it’s been shown all over the place, long before that was posted. But that was a very strong – and I’m sure you saw it – a very strong piece on voter fraud, and the piece we were talking about was all over the place, many times I believe, for years.”

As we noted previously, what Trump actually posted was a conspiracy video that claimed the 2020 election voting machines were rigged against him — a lie that has been debunked to death already, and one that has resulted in multiple news networks and Trump supporters being successfully sued by voting machine companies. Tacked on at the end of the video was the racist image of the Obamas, which first appeared in a different video shared by a different Republican, who ultimately apologized for what he claimed was unintentional racism.

As for the video Trump shared on Truth Social, it wasn’t a “very strong piece on voter fraud,” it was another garden-variety QMoron video, shared by some Caucasian neckbeard who was connecting imaginary dots, per usual.

The video Trump shared was also just over a minute long, so not a “fairly long video.” And since it was up on his platform — which he rarely goes more than an hour or so without obsessively and compulsively posting on — for 24 hours before it was pulled, the idea that it was just an innocent oversight that he never saw is dubious at best.

I’m pretty sure neither he nor any of his people have seen The Lion King, though.

The crazy part of this whole story is that the news should be that the president of the United States — the leader of the highest office in what is supposedly the greatest nation in the world — is still sharing factless, thoroughly discredited propaganda about the 2020 election being rigged against him and amplifying the voices of random internet investigators who have decided that 2+2 = deep state Antifa-Illuminati communist, Marxist, liberal Democrats stole the 2020 election by stuffing ballots from anti-Trump Skynet voting machines in the back of their George Soros-mobile.

But since Trump’s posting of ridiculous, conspiratorial nonsense is just another Tuesday, we’re focusing on his expressed racism, which is also just another day of the week that ends in “y.”

Yeah — I hate it here.

Trump Continues To Struggle To Explain Away His Racist Obama Ape Video, Says Staff Member Wasn’t Punished was originally published on newsone.com