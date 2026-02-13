Listen Live
New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

29-year-old Terrell Campbell has been charged in connection with a 2021 acid attack that left a college student with life-altering injuries.

Published on February 13, 2026

Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

According to News 12, Campbell, who is also goes by the rap name “YungBasedPrince” allegedly poured acid on Nafia Ikram while she was in her driveway. The brutal attack resulted in first-and second-degree burns, causing severe damage to her face, arms, and throat.

Ikram also lost a significant amount of vision in one eye due to the chemical burns. The physical and emotional toll of the attack has been devastating, reshaping her life in unimaginable ways.

Authorities have not publicly detailed a clear motive behind the assault. Nassau County Attorney Anne Donnelly addressed the disturbing nature of the crime in a statement:

“It is clear, this heartless defendant intended to cause her irreversible harm and later he cared so little about the traumtic harm and later h cared so little about the traumatic life-altering injuries he caused. He used the attack to try to futher his rap career.”

Nafiah Ikram spoke out after Campbell was found guilty, “I’m glad that I’ve closed a chapter on the uncertainty, the safety, and the looking over my shoulders.”

Two years after the aspiring rapper threw the acid in the victims face, he made a song with disturbing lyrics speaking about the crime, “Try to run up and have your face burnt in acid.”

Patrick Ryder, Nassau Police Commissioner stated that a $50,000 Crime stoppers reward will being given to an individual who provided information that helped move the case forward.

New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

