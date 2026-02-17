ReddzzRundown: Lil Durk Faces Life Behind Bars While Kandi & Todd’s Divorce Gets Messy

Lil Durk could face life in prison if convicted in federal murder-for-hire case based on incriminating Instagram DM evidence.

Lil Durk Faces Life Behind Bars While Kandi & Todd’s Divorce Gets Messy

The streets are talking, and the latest updates from the entertainment world have everyone on high alert. From the courtroom to the household, drama is unfolding in major ways for some of our favorite (and most controversial) figures. If you haven’t heard the latest from ReddzzRundown, pull up a chair because the tea is hot.

First up, the situation surrounding Lil Durk is looking increasingly serious. We’ve been following the federal case against the Chicago rapper, and new details suggest he could be facing prison for the rest of his life. Reportedly, a federal judge has just cleared prosecutors to use a critical piece of evidence that could pin him as the “shot caller” of OTF in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Things are getting thick for Durk. In a newly unsealed ruling, the judge stated that jurors will be allowed to see an Instagram DM where Durk allegedly told a rival, “I got them hunting you up. Better have three ski masks on now.” While Lady Reddzz noted that it seems wild for a star of his magnitude to send such incriminating DMs—hinting maybe he was hacked—the courts seem ready to use it against him. If convicted, this could mean the end of his career and freedom as we know it.

Meanwhile, down in Atlanta, the love seems to be completely gone between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. Their divorce proceedings have turned messy, with new court documents revealing just how deep the rift has become. TMZ reports that Kandi is claiming Todd has turned her guest house into his own personal, rent-free retreat.

The financial allegations are just as startling. Kandi alleges that since filing for divorce in November 2025, Todd hasn’t contributed a dime toward the maintenance of their shared assets. We’re talking zero dollars for utilities, gas, lawn care, water, or even pest control. Furthermore, she claims he has refused to chip in for their children’s birthday parties, tuition, or school supplies.

On the flip side, Todd claims Kandi kicked him out of the main house and forced him into the guest house without his permission. It’s a classic case of “he said, she said,” but with millions of dollars and a family legacy on the line. As Lady Reddzz said, it’s like trying to leave a group chat but getting stuck in the mess. We’ll be keeping our eyes on both these developing stories.