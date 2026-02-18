REDDZZRUNDOWN: Cardi B Hints at Single Life While J. Cole Announces ‘The Fall Off’ Tour

✕

Cardi B Hints at Single Life While J. Cole Announces ‘The Fall Off’ Tour

The culture is buzzing today with major updates from two of the biggest names in the game. Whether you’re glued to Instagram for the latest relationship tea or getting your coins ready for the next big concert, today’s Reddzz Rundown has you covered. Let’s dive into the speculation surrounding Cardi B’s love life and the massive news from Dreamville’s own J. Cole.

First up, the rumor mill is spinning out of control regarding Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs. Fans have been watching closely, and it looks like Cardi might have just confirmed what many have suspected: she and Diggs are no longer an item. During a recent live session, the Bronx superstar dropped some heavy hints that she is back on the market. While she didn’t explicitly say “we broke up,” her energy and choice of words—focusing heavily on “me time” and focusing on her bag—have the streets talking.

If true, this marks the end of a whirlwind romance that had social media in a chokehold. You know how it goes; one minute it’s matching outfits and luxury vacations, and the next, it’s cryptic quotes on stories. We are keeping our eyes peeled for any official statement, but for now, it looks like Cardi is ready to enter a new era of independence.

On a brighter note, get your wallets ready because J. Cole is officially hitting the road! The Fayetteville legend just announced “The Fall Off World Tour,” and the excitement is palpable. Cole has been teasing his retirement and final album for years, and this tour feels like the beginning of that legendary farewell.

Details are still rolling in, but we know he plans to hit major cities across the U.S. before heading overseas. This isn’t just a concert; it’s a cultural event. Cole is known for his storytelling and connection with the crowd, so you can expect an emotional, high-energy show that celebrates his entire discography. If this really is the run-up to his retirement, you do not want to miss the chance to see him live one last time.

Stay locked in with us for more updates on tour dates and ticket drops. Between Cardi’s new chapter and Cole’s historic run, it’s a huge week for hip-hop culture.