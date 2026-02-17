Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is enjoying a solid first half of the season, leading the team in the absence of fellow star Jayson Tatum. However, the talented player is speaking out after an event he helped organize in Beverly Hills was shut down, with Jaylen Brown claiming authorities targeted him.

Jaylen Brown, a fifth-time NBA All-Star selection, was named a starter for the first time in his career in 2026. Over the weekend, Brown, 29, shared a video on his Instagram page highlighting the moment when Beverly Hills police officers came to the panel event hosted at the home of Oakley founder Jim Jannard.

Brown, who is a signee of the Oakley brand, told ESPN that the reports from the authorities that the event was shut down due to a lack of a permit was false.

From ESPN:

“I’m offended by Beverly Hills by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn’t get it, and we did it anyway [and] we were insubordinate,” Brown said after the NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome, where he made his first appearance as an All-Star starter. “I know how to follow the rules. I’m smart enough to follow the guidelines. It just seemed like somebody didn’t want whatever we had going on to go on because out of everybody that was doing something, it seemed like I was the only one that gets shut down.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statment that the February 14 event was shut down due to a permit, according to a statement provided to The Boston Globe.

Brown went on to explain that the panel was for his performance brand, 741, and that he and his team spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, adding that a permit shouldn’t have been necessary for an event at someone’s home. The event was co-sponsored by Oakley.

—

Photo: Getty

Jaylen Brown Says He Was Targeted After Beverly Hills Event Shut Down was originally published on hiphopwired.com