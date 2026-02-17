Listen Live
The First Black Person To Put Plastic On The Sofa

Hustle Theatre: The First Black Person To Put Plastic On The Sofa

Published on February 17, 2026

The Morning Hustle Theatre Graphic
Source: Reach Media / other

Hustle Theatre Brings Laughs with “The First Black Person to Put Plastic on the Sofa”

The Morning Hustle radio show’s comedy segment, Hustle Theatre, delivered another hilarious and satirical take on Black culture with its latest skit, “The First Black Person to Put Plastic on the Sofa.” Featuring guest actors Matthew Lillard and Aldis Hodge from season 2 of Cross on Prime Video, the segment reimagines a fictional Black history moment with a comedic twist.

Set in 1962, the skit follows Detective Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, as he investigates a “good room” turned into a fortress of plastic-wrapped furniture. The scene is a riot of exaggerated cultural references, with Lillard and Hodge navigating a room encased in 4-millimeter polyurethane—a defensive measure against “outside pants and unwashed hands.” The dialogue is sharp, with lines like, “That plastic stays on until the grandkids graduate,” capturing the humor and nostalgia of a shared cultural experience.

The segment cleverly blends absurdity with cultural commentary, poking fun at the tradition of preserving furniture with plastic covers, a practice many in the Black community can relate to. Lillard’s comedic timing and Hodge’s deadpan delivery elevate the skit, making it a standout moment in Hustle Theatre’s repertoire.

We hope you enjoyed this moment in Black history we made up.

Hustle Theatre: The First Black Person To Put Plastic On The Sofa was originally published on themorninghustle.com

