Style & Fashion

Little Miss Drama: Cardi B's Red Tour Outfit Has Fans Mesmerized

Little Miss Drama: Cardi B's Red Tour Outfit Has Fans Mesmerized

Cardi B's red outfit on her 'Little Miss Drama Tour' has fans and even her guest performers mesmerized.

Published on February 18, 2026

Cardi B 'Little Miss Drama Tour'
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ kicked off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California and it’s already become the hottest show this year. Fans who’ve attended the show and fans on social media are raving about Cardi’s performance skills, production value, the set list, guess surprises and her wardrobe. It’s giving big budget. With choreography by Sean Bankhead and hundreds dancers and people behind the scene, the ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ is all the rage.

Fans have taken to social media to express their adoration for Cardi’s body, especially how her buxom bottom looks in what’s being called the “red outfit.” Rapper Blueface, who came out during her LA stop, was mesmerized by Cardi’s bottom as she twerked along to their popular 2018 song ‘Thotiana.’ He even took to social media to share how he almost forgot the lyrics to his own song watching the performer shake it.

Cardi B Red Outfit

Cardi B’s red outfit, is one of the dozen wardrobe changes during the show. The racy red look that accentuates her cakey clappas has become a highly talked about part of her tour.

Blueface wasn’t the only celeb to gush over her assets. In a clip captured by Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Kehlani jokingly commented, “You have so much a**!” to which the mom of three responded, “I’m taking some out.”

In a clip shared by Big Boi She added, “After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nothing. I’m taking this a** out!”

The ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ is just getting started, we’re eager to see else Cardi has in-store for us all.

Little Miss Drama: Cardi B's Red Tour Outfit Has Fans Mesmerized was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black History Month

