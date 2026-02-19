ReddzzRundown: Drake’s OVO McDonald’s Meal & Dre x Snoop Cocktails

Listen Live
Drake's OVO McDonald’s Meal & Dre x Snoop Cocktails

Published on February 19, 2026

The headlines are buzzing with major collaborations today, proving that our favorite hip-hop moguls are securing bags far beyond the recording booth. Lady Reddzz’s Rundown has the latest scoop on what Drizzy Drake and the West Coast legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are cooking up—literally and figuratively.

First up, if you were hoping to get a taste of the 6 God’s latest creation, you might need to book a flight. Drake has officially announced a new collaboration with McDonald’s, but there’s a catch: the exclusive OVO meal is currently only available in Canada. Dubbed the “Iceman,” this collaboration gives customers a choice between two mains: a Junior Chicken sandwich or a McDouble. But the real conversation starter is the beverage included in the meal. It’s a “Bo Blue” drink called the “Night Spray.” While the name sounds like it might pack a punch, for now, it’s just the latest exclusive drop from the OVO camp. We’re keeping our eyes peeled to see if this northern exclusive ever makes its way down to the States.

Meanwhile, for those of us stateside looking to unwind, the West Coast is linking up with your neighborhood bar and grill. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have partnered with Applebee’s to release a new line of premium cocktails featuring their Gin & Juice brand. If you’re a fan of “Young, Wild & Free,” you’ll want to try the fruit punch of the same name. Priced affordably at $7, Snoop calls this his go-to cocktail. It’s a mix of gin, grenadine, lemon sour, and pineapple juice—a combination that sounds sweet but might have you telling stories for years to come.

If you’re looking for something a bit smoother, they are also rolling out the “Rolling on the Beach.” This laid-back drink combines gin with peach schnapps, prickly pear, orange juice, and cranberry juice. It sounds like the perfect setup for a chill night out or a date night. As a bonus, both cocktails come with original temporary tattoos, adding a little extra flavor to the experience.

Whether you’re in Canada grabbing a McDouble or hitting up happy hour for a gin and juice, it’s clear that hip-hop culture is driving the culinary world right now.

