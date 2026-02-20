REDDZZRUNDOWN: Eva Marcille on ANTM Docuseries Controversy

✕

Eva Marcille Breaks Silence on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Controversy

The internet is in an uproar following the release of the Netflix docuseries on America’s Next Top Model, and now, one of the show’s most iconic winners is speaking out. Eva Marcille, the winner of Cycle 3, is breaking her silence on the controversy, and her comments are adding a new layer to the conversation.

As discussed in the latest Reddzz Rundown, the docuseries has put the show’s past under a microscope, and many longtime fans are looking at its most dramatic moments with fresh eyes. The production and its creator, Tyra Banks, are facing heavy criticism for filming and airing moments that now feel cringey and exploitative—like Cycle 2 contestant Shandy cheating on her boyfriend while cameras rolled.

In response to the backlash, Tyra has claimed she was unaware of much of the behind-the-scenes drama. However, Eva Marcille shared her perspective during an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. “To be a part of a club and not know what’s going on in the club is crazy,” Eva stated, expressing her disbelief that the environment could exist without producers “aiding and abetting” the situation.

Despite the criticism, Eva also made it clear that she will “never fail to thank Tyra.” She acknowledged that Tyra’s initial vision for the show was to change the world, and in many ways, she succeeded. Top Model undeniably opened doors and challenged industry standards. But the docuseries is forcing a reckoning: at what cost did that change come? And were we, the viewers who tuned in every week, also part of the problem?

As the debate rages on, Tyra is reportedly teasing a revival of the series, a potential Cycle 25. But with this newfound scrutiny, many are left wondering what a modern version of America’s Next Top Model would even look like. For now, the legacy of one of reality TV’s most groundbreaking shows is more complicated than ever.