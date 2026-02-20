Listen Live
Druski Apologized To Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Botching His Name

Druski Apologized To Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Botching His Name But Got Ignored

The comedian claims that he reached out to apologize tothe Seattle Seahawks wide receiver but hasn’t heard back.

Published on February 20, 2026

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Comedian Druski is learning that just because you’re funny doesn’t mean that all situations require it. 

During the NFL Honors awards, Druksi presented the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. While announcing Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name as the winner of the award, the viral comedian decided it would be funny to accidentally butcher the Seattle Seahawks’ star wide receiver’s name. 

Smith-Njiba wasn’t there to receive the award in person as he was busy getting ready for Super Bowl LX. Druski realized shortly after he was slammed on the Internet.

“I like to mess around and sometimes you can go too far,” Druski said during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, doubling down on his ill-timed joke. “I reached out and congratulations to him, the team, on the Super Bowl. I thought that was an amazing thing. Yeah, I didn’t get no response back, but I did reach out, I tried.” 

The comedian also tried to explain his bad joke by framing it around comedy being subjective and therefore not all crowds will see the humor. 

“When we talk about walking the line of comedy, sometimes you do have to take that chance,” he said. “I think it’s not all gonna be a successful hit. Nothing you do in anything when you try to pursue greatness is gonna be success, success, success,” USA Today reports.

NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who was on stage with Druski during the presentation for the award, didn’t seem amused. The Seahawks social media even blasted Druski for his “joke.”

Druski may be the only person in the world who doesn’t know the star wide receiver’s name as he lit up the NFL in 2025 “recording a league-high 1,793 receiving yards to go along with 119 catches and 10 touchdowns. He was also named a first-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl selection,” USA Today reports. 

