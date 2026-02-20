Spirit.Ed: National Margarita Day 2026 Is Here, Check Out These Drinks

National Margarita Day is just around the corner, and as I’ve written in this space previously, I usually think of the Margarita as a warm-weather drink. Well, it’s certainly not cool in every part of the world, so let’s get into checking out this year’s collection of cocktails for National Margarita Day.

This year, National Margarita Day falls on Sunday (February 22), and bars all across the nation are packing their weekend calendar with themed events, brunches, day parties, and more. I’m actually attending a few of these gatherings myself in the Washington Metropolitan area.

I tend to bounce between having Tommy’s Margarita version of the cocktail, which swaps out orange liqueur for agave nectar, or keeping things classic by leaving the orange liqueur. What I do tell anyone who makes the cocktial that one thing you shouldn’t skimp on is fresh juice. I would suggest that a margarita be made with a blanco tequila, although a reposado will get it done as well.

Although there isn’t much history around the day’s origins beyond being credited to one Todd McCalla, there is a lot of debate about the Margarita’s origins. We’ll save that discussion for another day.

For now, let’s get into some margs for National Margarita Day. We hope you find a new riff below among roundup.

As always, sip safely and sip surely.

Photo: Getty