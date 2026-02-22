Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn Scuffle At Weigh-In

Bob & Weave: Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn Go Head-To-Head In Pre-Fight Scuffle

Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn prove that their bad blood is not just for inside the ring with a pre-fight scuffle.

Published on February 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Claressa Shields attends CultureCon 2025
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn are set to face off in the ring at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 22; however, at their final weigh-in, they started warming up their hands in a shoving match.

Donned in a floor-length green mink coat, a Louis Vuitton velvet swimsuit, and a bob wig in the style of Faith Evans, the undefeated heavyweight champion Shields pulled up on her opponent—who was decked out in a black fur and orange wig—going head-to-head for a traditional trash talking session. And then things went left.

According to Shields, Crews-Dezurn headbutted her in an attempt to throw the fight out of fear. The two fighters and their entourages exchanged words and shoves before the scene calmed back down. The GWOAT immediately took to social media to call out her opponent for being unprofessional and let her know that she was coming for another win in the ring.

“I got so much smoke for you tomorrow, I don’t give a f— what you post,” Shields said. “You better put your motherf—-ing dukes up, b****. First you walk up with the hat and the brim get me in the face. Then after you do that, you all in my face pressing your forehead against mine. If you don’t get the hell off me.”

She continued with words for Crews-Dezurn’s husband,

“Let me talk to little short man, Glenn. Boy, let me tell you something. You tried to run behind that motherf—ing billboard talking about you gone do something to me? First of all, Pap will knock your little a** out. You ain’t never won no world championship and you jumping in people’s face like you can whoop somebody a**. You ain’t gone whoop my a**, you ain’t gone whoop Pap a**

She also made sure to save some smoke for her number one nemesis Laila Ali, who publicly ridiculed Shields’ physique and questioned whether she was in fighting shape.

“I BET AT Lil Ali won’t be chatting shit about my body no more! Take your shirt off and let’s see your six pack you snake hating ass witch! This the GWOAT- Shields Era,” she said in a X post.

Crews-Dezurn has fired back with claims that Shields as well as the fight’s sponsors, Wynn and Zeus TV, are attempting to railroad her by bending the rules in an effort to feed social media with content.

“My team and I have been set up and put in hostile environments to go viral & get content,” she said. “My team and I have been ambushed and put in unsafe environments without proper protection or protocol. Despite what is being portrayed in the media, my team nor I has ever been the aggressors in any situation. I was not aware that I would be pushed or any of the events that took place.”

She continued,

“This is going too far. I was force[d] in this predicament. Not the first time violence has erupted at a CS event. My reputation is stellar on how my team and I conduct business.”

Of course, Papoose was right by his lady’s side through all of the drama and will likely be the one to walk her to the ring for the big fight. Hopefully, the squabbles between Shields and Crews-Dezurn end inside the ropes. Either way, the sisters with fists have all eyes on them for their big night in the ring. Wishing them both luck!

SEE ALSO

Bob & Weave: Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn Go Head-To-Head In Pre-Fight Scuffle was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Business & Economy  |  Keenan Higgins

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Black NASCAR Drivers: A Timeline Of The Ones Who Changed The Sport

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Independent Blueprint: LaRussell Talks Marketing, Money & Mindset

7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: Monica Denise Arnold Takes Over NYFW 2026

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close