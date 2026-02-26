Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Wins Big, SNL Rehearsal Chaos

Cardi B swept the NAACP Image Awards and sparked buzz after a heated SNL rehearsal incident, though she was not sued in a lawsuit following the alleged backstage drama.

Published on February 26, 2026

Reddzz Rundown V3

Cardi B is firmly in her winning season. During night two of the virtual pre-show for the NAACP Image Awards, the Bronx rapper dominated the night, taking home Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for Am I the Drama?, and Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song.

The night also celebrated big wins for Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Don Lemon, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The 57th annual ceremony airs Saturday, February 28 at 8 p.m. on BET and CBS.

But while Cardi was collecting trophies, controversy followed. Reports claim tensions flared during rehearsals for Saturday Night Live’s 1000th episode after an alleged joke referencing Nicki Minaj and a Bodak Yellow lyric.

According to insiders, Cardi allegedly threatened to walk out and damaged a monitor during the confrontation. Despite the chatter, no one has been sued in a lawsuit, and no official complaint has been filed.

For fans, the takeaway is simple: Cardi B is booked, busy, and still not the one to play with. As always, she remains at the center of culture—winning awards and commanding attention, all at once.

