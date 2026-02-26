Listen Live
DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, SZA Win Big, Lil Durk Update

Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar Win NAACP Image Awards as Lil Durk Trial Is Delayed

Published on February 26, 2026

Black excellence was front and center as night two of the virtual pre-show for the NAACP Image Awards delivered major wins ahead of this weekend’s televised ceremony. Cardi B continued her winning streak, earning Outstanding Album for Am I the Drama? and Outstanding Hip-Hop Song for “Earth Time.” The rapper also previously earned an Image Award for her role as a judge on Rhythm + Flow.

SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and former First Lady Michelle Obama were also among the night’s big winners, while veteran journalist Don Lemon picked up two trophies for his talk show. The ceremony will air live Saturday, February 28 from Pasadena.

This year’s show will be hosted by Deon Cole, with special honors going to Viola Davis and President’s Award recipient A$AP Rocky.

Meanwhile, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2026 nominees, including Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Wu-Tang Clan.

On the legal front, Lil Durk saw his federal murder-for-hire trial delayed again, with a new court date set for August 25. The case remains ongoing as pretrial motions continue to unfold.

