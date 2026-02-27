Listen Live
Baddest Bands In The Land Honor Michael Jackson's Legacy

Who's BAD? FAMU's Marching 100, Southern's Human Jukebox & Jackson State's Sonic Boom Of The South Honor His Moonwalking Majesty Ahead Of 'Michael' Premiere

Florida A&M's Marching 100, Southern's Human Jukebox & Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South honor Michael Jackson's legacy

Published on February 26, 2026

Shamone, Now!
There are movie promo campaigns, and then there’s the already-iconic Michael promo campaign which brought together the baddest bands in the Land to honor the King of Pop while commemorating Black History Month ahead of the buzzy biopic‘s release this Spring.

Renowned for their precision, showmanship, and dazzling musical prowess, FAMU‘s Marching 100, Southern University‘s Human Jukebox, and Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South shined in cinematic videos featuring each band performing timeless classic “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” with their signature sound.

Check out the must-see videos below:

In the viral videos trending across social media, the bands can be seen embodying Michael Jackson’s pop culture transcendence with slick nods, clever homages, and moonwalks as part of the Michael Celebrates: Legacy, Artistry, Culture series that honors the enduring relationship between the HBCU community and Michael’s timeless music.

Now, communities around the world are invited to join the celebration with their own performances of “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” by posting their own video on social media using the hashtags #MichaelLegacy and #MichaelMovie.

“For Michael’s fans everywhere, his legacy of performance and artistry is enduring. That legacy lives powerfully within HBCU communities, where music, movement, and excellence have long been expressions of culture, pride, and identity,” said Briana McElroy, Head of Digital Marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“This initiative is deeply personal to me — I grew up listening to these bands, who represent Black excellence, community, and creativity. Partnering with these HBCUs is about honoring that legacy while creating space for the next generation to lead, perform, and inspire.”

In Michael, audiences will experience the beloved icon’s journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the trailer below:

With mounting hype across the globe, Michael moonwalks into theaters April 24!

Who's BAD? FAMU’s Marching 100, Southern’s Human Jukebox & Jackson State’s Sonic Boom Of The South Honor His Moonwalking Majesty Ahead Of ‘Michael’ Premiere was originally published on bossip.com

