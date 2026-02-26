Listen Live
Atlanta Hawks To Honor Magic City at “Magic City Monday” game

Bouncin' & Ballin': Atlanta Hawks Honor The City's Greatest Twerkin' Thirst Trap During 'Magic City Monday' Game

Published on February 26, 2026

Atlanta Hawks Magic City Monday
Source: Atlanta Hawks / Magic City

The city of Atlanta has a deep cultural legacy. It is known as the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., the world’s busiest airport, lemon pepper wings, and booty, big ol’ bouncing booty. Black booty. The type of booty that makes you glorify the name of God while you revel in the house of sin. It is unlikely that you will find a better place in America to engage in make-it-clap culture than Magic City, located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

The Atlanta Hawks have taken it upon themselves to celebrate this place of southern comfort by dedicating an NBA game to the over 40-year-old franchise. With that in mind, the Hawks’ March 16 game against the Orlando Magic will formally be called the “Magic City Monday” game in honor of the most popular day of the week for the gentlemen’s club. 

“From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, True to Atlanta-inspired game experience,” said Hawks Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor.

Hear what filmmaker and Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz had to say about this so very ATL-themed night.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” said Jami Gertz. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

During the game, Magic City Kitchen will be serving their world-famous lemon pepper wings (both versions, traditional and Louwill Lemon Pepper). Atlanta’s trap royalty T.I., will be performing a medley of his greatest hits at halftime, while Future collaborator DJ Esco will be on the 1’s and 2’s to provide the vibes during the game.  

If you live in Atlanta or are a fan anywhere within driving distance of State Farm Arena, this will be a night that you absolutely do not want to miss.

was originally published on bossip.com

