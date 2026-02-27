Listen Live
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Megan's Broadway Debut and Rock & Roll Hall

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Debut & Rock Hall Nominees

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge as Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan Earn Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

Published on February 27, 2026

Reddzz Rundown V3

Our favorite Hot Girl Coach is leveling up once again. Megan Thee Stallion is officially headed to Broadway, making her debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical this spring. The Houston rapper will take on the role of nightclub impresario Zidler in the hit production from March 24 through May 17.

Megan shared that she’s always believed in pushing herself creatively and sees theater as an exciting new challenge. Broadway, she noted, requires a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling — but she’s ready. Fans are eager to see a brand-new side of the Grammy-winning artist as she steps onto one of the biggest stages in entertainment.

In other major music news, the nominations for the 2026 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. Among the standout nominees are Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Sade, Luther Vandross, and the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. Fans are already calling several of the nominations long overdue.

It’s a big moment for hip-hop and R&B culture, with icons and innovators continuing to receive flowers while they can still smell them.

